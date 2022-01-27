Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nicolas Cage Is So “Goth” He Has a Pet Crow That Calls Him an “Ass”

“When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass'"

nicolas cage owns a crow because he's goth
Nicolas Cage in Vampire’s Kiss (Magellan Pictures)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 27, 2022 | 9:54am ET

    Nicolas Cage is entering his goth era. In a new Los Angeles Times profile, the veteran actor discussed his appearances in last summer’s Pig, the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — and his pet crow, Hoogan.

    “He has taken to calling me names,” Cage said of Hoogan, who lives in a geodesic dome in the actor’s Las Vegas home. “When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’”

    It may come as a surprise that your average street bird can talk like a parrot, but according to Cage, “Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He also has a cat, Merlin, a 4-year-old Maine Coon that he says several times is his “best friend,” as well as another cat, Teegra, who “doesn’t give a shit.” Oh, and a new wife, Riko Shibata, with whom he’ll soon be celebrating his first anniversary. “I’m really happily married. I know five [times] is a lot,” he said, “but I think I got it right this time.”

    Of course, if you do some research, you’ll find that Cage has always been a bit of a goth (though a true dark prince would know Poe wrote of ravens, not crows). He played a man certain he was a vampire in 1989’s Vampire’s Kiss, and in 2012, he had to convince the Internet that he wasn’t a bloodsucker himself. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the actor — sorry, the thespian — is set to portray Dracula in the upcoming film Renfield.

    When it comes to the dreaded count, Cage is most excited about his physical life. “The key, I think, is movement,” he said. “I saw a movie called Malignant and the director James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying. So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu.”

    Advertisement

    Relive Cage’s gothification by revisiting our ranking of his 15 most essential films.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tom holland andrew garfield tobey maguire spider-man no way home roundtable variety

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield Talk the "Destiny Feeling" of Spider-Man: No Way Home: Watch

January 27, 2022

Don't Look Up Song

How Don't Look Up's Apocalyptic Best Original Song Contender Got Made

January 27, 2022

china nationalists boycott matrix keanu reeves tibet

Chinese Nationalists Call for Boycott of The Matrix Resurrections After Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet Benefit Concert

January 26, 2022

john leguizamo says he stayed out of the sun to book more roles interview colorism in hollywood

John Leguizamo Says He "Stayed Out of the Sun" So He Could Book More Roles

January 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nicolas Cage Is So "Goth" He Has a Pet Crow That Calls Him an "Ass"

Menu Shop Search Sale