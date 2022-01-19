Nilüfer Yanya Shares Dreamy New Single “midnight sun”: Stream

Nilüfer Yanya’s next album, PAINLESS, is just around the corner. Ahead of its March 4th release, the London musician has shared another new single called “midnight sun,” along with a dreamy accompanying music video.

Backed by a downtempo beat and a hypnotic, cyclical guitar riff, “midnight sun” grapples with feeling an influx of heavy emotion and grounding yourself in the love of another person. “So maybe/ I can’t care too much/ I can’t clean this up,” Yanya croons, as the track builds into a gritty, gut-wrenching climax. “Never felt so sure/ You’re my best machine/ You’re my midnight sun.”

“It’s a song about recognizing what it feels like to be pushed down but wanting to resist,” Yanya explained in a press statement. “I really like the imagery of ‘midnight sun’ as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism — freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy. If I could pick what people saw and heard it would be seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion.”

The Molly Daniel-directed visualizer splices together film footage of Yanya donning both a combat-style harness and pink angel wings, an accurate analog of her simultaneously grungy and ethereal sound. Watch it below.

“midnight sun” follows Yanya’s previous single, “stabilise,” which will also appear on PAINLESS. Pre-orders are available now. The forthcoming album follows 2019’s Miss Universe, one of the best albums of the year, and 2020’s Feeling Lucky? EP.

You can hear the new songs when Yanya goes on tour in Europe and North America later this year. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

