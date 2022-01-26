On Sale This Week: Bad Bunny, Bob Dylan, Interpol, The Decemberists, and More

Tour announcements and festivals continue to roll out — here’s the latest on tickets going on sale this week. Bad Bunny, continuing to smash streaming records, has confirmed an ambitious 29-date stadium tour. Meanwhile, Bob Dylan is resuming his extensive tour (currently set to run through 2024), and Sammy Hagar is planning a summer on the road with support from George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Get the details on these shows and more below.

Bad Bunny: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars on the planet right now, and his upcoming “World’s Hottest Tour” is set to be one of the most in-demand tours of the year. His spring jaunt, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” sold out in record time — this string of arena summer dates is great news for fans who were unable to secure tickets. The artist, who was Spotify’s most-streamed act for the second year in a row, will be supported by DJ Alesso and Diplo on select dates.

Pre-sale begins today, Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use pre-sale code CONEJO), with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Bob Dylan: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The legendary singer-songwriter will be resuming his appropriately named “Never Ending Tour” on March 3rd in Phoenix. Current tour dates stretch through April, but Dylan’s camp has indicated plenty more cities to be announced, promising a tour that would continue through 2024.

For this run, though, ticket pre-sale begins on January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code ROWDY), with general on-sale on the 28th. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Interpol: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Interpol’s first tour in over two years will be weaving through 19 cities in North America. They’ll be joined throughout by Tycho and Matthew Dear. Things kick off in late April to celebrate the group’s anticipated seventh album.

Pre-sale begins Thursday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale code FRONTROW), followed by a public on-sale on the 28th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Decemberists: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Marking The Decemberists’ first time hitting the road since 2018, the “ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS! Tour” will function as a slightly belated 20th-anniversary tour. (The original was shut down by the pandemic.) The band will be joined by Irish singer-songwriter Brigid Mae Power throughout.

A limited pre-sale is now underway via Ticketmaster (no pre-sale code is necessary), followed by a public on-sale on the 28th. The band has partnered with PLUS 1 to give $1 from each ticket to supporting organizations that are working to ensure access to reproductive rights for all.

Jawbreaker: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

After sharing the initial dates for their Dear You 25th anniversary tour last week, the emo punk act has announced an expansion. The original tour stops include shows in Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, while new dates will take the group to Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, the Washington, DC metro area, and Nashville. Joining Jawbreaker on the road will be a rotating cast of opening acts, including Built to Spill, Descendents, Best Coast, Jawbox, The Lemonheads, Smoking Popes, and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale starting January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Denzel Curry: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The rapper, who recently dropped the first single from his upcoming Melt My Eyez See Your Future album, also announced a spring tour that will take him across North America before he heads to Europe and the UK. Curry kicks off the first leg of the international tour in Denver, making stops in Seattle, Vancouver, and San Francisco before playing both weekends of Coachella.

A pre-sale is currently underway (pre-sale code MELTMYEYEZ) via Ticketmaster, with a general on sale following on Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The Go-Go’s: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Go-Go’s have announced rescheduled tour dates for 2022. The West Coast run takes the group through San Francisco, Reno, Temecula, San Diego, and Anaheim, with a hometown show scheduled for Los Angeles (date TBA).

Tickets for the confirmed shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10:00am PT, with fan club pre-sales starting on Thursday, January 27 from 10:00am to 10:00pm PT. Lock in tickets on Ticketmaster.

Kim Gordon: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Two years after releasing her debut solo album, No Home Record, Kim Gordon is finally hitting the road. The 21-date trek kicks off stateside before continuing in the UK and Europe, wrapping up with a set at Primavera Sound Festival in Portugal.

Pre-sale begins Thursday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code KIMG22), and tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 28th. Secure seats via Ticketmaster.

Daryl Hall: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In light of a retrospective double album called BeforeAfter, out April 1st, Daryl Hall has mapped out a solo tour for this April. The eight-night solo tour kicks off April 1st in Chicago, and includes shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Carnegie Hall. While this is a solo tour for the artist best known for his work in Hall & Oates, he’ll be joined by frequent collaborator, Todd Rundgren.

Pre-sale is currently underway (using pre-sale code DREAMTIME), and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28th via Ticketmaster.

Biffy Clyro: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Scottish rock band will embark on a 15-city North American tour, their first since 2017. Things kick off in Chicago on April 17th and conclude in Los Angeles May 9th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 28th at 10 a.m. local time, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets now until Thursday, January 27th at 10 p.m. local time. Find it all at Ticketmaster.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Sammy Hagar and the Circle are embarking on a summer tour throughout the US with support from George Thorogood and the Destroyers, an event they’re hoping will be “the party of the year.”

Presale for the tour is already underway for fan club members (use pre-sale code FRONTROW), and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (January 28th) via Ticketmaster.

Baby Keem: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

California rapper Baby Keem broke out in a big way last year, and now he’s returning to the road for a Spring 2022 tour spanning the United States. The 28-date trek kicks off on March 7th in Cincinnati, and includes stops in New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and San Francisco. Along the way, Keem will play festivals like BUKU Music + Art Project and Coachella, the latter of which will wrap up his tour on April 22nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.