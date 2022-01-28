Our Lady Peace on Reuniting with Futurist Ray Kurzweil, Working with TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Our Lady Peace leader Raine Maida catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Spiritual Machines 2, the sequel to their 2000 album of the same name.

Related Video

The Canadian songwriter first takes us back to the original and how they linked up with futurist Ray Kurzweil, who also guests on both Spiritual Machine releases. Maida discusses all of the predictions Kurzweil made that have come true, and Our Lady Peace’s plans to have him appear in their upcoming live shows holographically.

Advertisement

Maida then dives into how the new songs speak directly to the tracks from 20 years ago, the new predictions for the future, his thoughts on Simulation and Singularity, working with TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek and also having founding guitarist Mike Turner back to guest on the record.

Listen to Raine Maida discuss Our Lady Peace’s Spiritual Machines 2 and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.