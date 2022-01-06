Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ozark Teases a Bloody Final Season in New Trailer: Watch

The first seven episodes of the crime drama's fourth and final season premiere on January 21st

Ozark Season 4
Ozark Season 4 (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 6, 2022 | 11:33am ET

    Netflix has revealed the first full-length for Ozark’s upcoming fourth and final season. The critically acclaimed crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will conclude this year with an expanded 14-episode run. The first seven episodes will be released on January 21st, with the second half following later in 2022.

    Following season three’s bloody finale, Marty and Wendy Byrde find themselves even more ingrained with the Navarro drug cartel, but their freedom is finally within sight. In the trailer, Navarro makes the Byrdes an offer they can’t refuse: “You will use your influence, I will walk away from my business, I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination. Do this and you are free of your obligation to me.” Watch the suspenseful trailer for part one of Ozark Season 4 below.

    Alongside Bateman and Linney, Ozark stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, and Felix Solis. Killer Mike is among the new cast additions for season four.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since premiering in 2017, Ozark has amassed 32 Emmy nominations, with Bateman winning Best Director and Garner twice claiming Best Supporting Actress. The most recent season, which premiered in March 2020, averaged 8.7 million viewers over its first 10 days. Production on season four was delayed due to the pandemic.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

john mayer dead and company covid-19 playing in the sand mexico festival margo price

John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Exits Dead & Company Festival in Mexico

January 6, 2022

the body oaa enemy of love barren of joy

The Body and OAA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Barren of Joy" Featuring Full of Hell's Dylan Walker: Stream

January 6, 2022

burial new ep antidawn hyperdub records stream

Burial Unveils ANTIDAWN EP: Stream

January 6, 2022

chris noth just like that season 1 one finale sexy and the city sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth Cut from And Just Like That... Season Finale

January 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ozark Teases a Bloody Final Season in New Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale