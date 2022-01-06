Ozark Teases a Bloody Final Season in New Trailer: Watch

Netflix has revealed the first full-length for Ozark’s upcoming fourth and final season. The critically acclaimed crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will conclude this year with an expanded 14-episode run. The first seven episodes will be released on January 21st, with the second half following later in 2022.

Following season three’s bloody finale, Marty and Wendy Byrde find themselves even more ingrained with the Navarro drug cartel, but their freedom is finally within sight. In the trailer, Navarro makes the Byrdes an offer they can’t refuse: “You will use your influence, I will walk away from my business, I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination. Do this and you are free of your obligation to me.” Watch the suspenseful trailer for part one of Ozark Season 4 below.

Alongside Bateman and Linney, Ozark stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, and Felix Solis. Killer Mike is among the new cast additions for season four.

Since premiering in 2017, Ozark has amassed 32 Emmy nominations, with Bateman winning Best Director and Garner twice claiming Best Supporting Actress. The most recent season, which premiered in March 2020, averaged 8.7 million viewers over its first 10 days. Production on season four was delayed due to the pandemic.