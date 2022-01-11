Menu
Paramore Are In Studio Writing First New Album in Five Years

Hayley Williams said the new album puts, "More emphasis back on the guitar"

Paramore, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
January 11, 2022 | 4:30pm ET

    “Paramore,” lead singer Hayley Williams said in a new interview with Rolling Stone, “feels like home.” Many of the band’s fans would agree, and they’ll be delighted to learn that the emo icons are back in the studio and well into recording their first new album in almost five years.

    The Tennessee trio’s last studio set was 2017’s After Laughterand since then Williams has dropped two solo records, 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s Flowers for Vases / DescansosMeanwhile, the group has focused on being what Williams called “regular friends, without getting the outside world involved.”

    But there was never any doubt in the minds of Williams, Zac Farro, or Taylor York that Paramore would be back. They may have expected some rust, but on their very first day reconnecting in a Nashville studio, Williams said, “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us.”

    She added, “We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

    LP6 remains officially untitled. After its Nashville beginnings, the band moved it to a studio in California. “Studios just feel like studios, but we brought a ping pong table and there’s a kitchen that I say I’m going to use. My Postmates bills are humiliating,” Williams said. “We started recording only a couple of months ago. We go into the studio around 10 a.m. and leave around 7 or 8 p.m. like a bunch of dads.”

