When it comes to Pavement, 2022 is all about acquiescing to fans’ demands. Ahead of their reunion tour, the indie rockers are finally reissuing their final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight, in a deluxe package that includes 28 unreleased tracks.

Out April 8th on Matador Records, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal compiles a remastered version of the original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, and live recordings from the era. It also features the rough tracks from a scrapped studio session Pavement did at their buddies Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. In all, the reissue spans 45 songs.

Pavement’s final album marked a departure for the band. Famously a group of slackers, Terror Twilight saw them cut a record with a big-name producer (Nigel Godrich, known for his work with Radiohead and Beck) in an expensive studio. It ended up being both the band’s darkest and most polished full length.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal comes in 4xLP and 2xCD editions, and features never-before-seen photos and commentary from band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, and Steve West, as well Godrich. The vinyl edition restores Godrich’s suggested album sequence, which places its heaviest songs at the top, while the CD edition maintains the sequence Pavement originally agreed on. Pre-orders are available here.

To preview the reissue, Pavement have shared “Be the Hook,” one of the project’s never-before-heard songs. A back-and-forth riff anchors the bare bones track, which features Malkmus’ typically goofy delivery. “Everybody get your hands together and cheer for this rock and roll band,” he says, over a slow groove. Two decades later, Pavement fans are cheering once again.

Listen to “Be the Hook” below, and scroll onward to see the artwork and revised tracklisting for Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal. Pavement will play two shows at Spain’s Primavera Sound Festival in June before hitting the road on a headlining tour in September. Ticket sales are ongoing — grab yours through Ticketmaster.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Artwork:

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal LP Tracklist:

LP1 — Side A

01. Platform Blues

02. The Hexx

03. You Are a Light

04. Cream of Gold

05. Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 — Side B

01. Billie

02. Folk Jam

03. Major Leagues

04. Carrot Rope

05. Shagbag #

06. Speak, See, Remember

07. Spit On a Stranger

LP2 — Side C

01. The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

02. Rooftop Gambler

03. Your Time to Change

04. Stub Your Toe

05. Major Leagues (Demo Version)

06. Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 — Side D

01. Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

02. Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

03. Billy (SM Demo) #

04. Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

05. You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

06. Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

07. Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 — Side E

01. Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

02. Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

03. You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

04. Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

05. Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 — Side F

01. Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

02. Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

03. The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

04. Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

05. Be the Hook #

LP4 — Side G

01. You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

02. Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

03. Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

04. For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

05. Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 — Side H

01. Platform Blues (Live) #

02. The Hexx (Live) #

03. You Are a Light (Live) #

04. Folk Jam (Live) #

05. Sinister Purpose (Live) #

# = previously unreleased