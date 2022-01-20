Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pedro the Lion Returns with New Album Havasu: Stream

The band will head out on a US headlining tour this spring to support the LP

pedro the lion havasu new album stream tour dates
Pedro the Lion, photo by Ryan Russell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 20, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    David Bazan has released Havasu, his sixth studio album under the moniker Pedro the Lion. Stream it below on Spotify and Apple Music.

    While creating the 10-track LP — which serves as the follow-up and sequel to 2019’s Phoenix — Bazan found inspiration in the community of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he lived for a year as a middle schooler.

    “It’s this very synthetic, gimmicky place set in this soulful, desolate landscape,” he said in a statement about returning to Lake Havasu City. “An intersection I hadn’t remembered for 30 years would trigger a flood of hidden memories. I was there to soak in it as much as possible.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    However, the threads that run through Phoenix, Havasu, and the album that will come next are meant to explore something deeper than simple childhood nostalgia. “I want to paint a picture of how my family and parents and everyone I love got coopted by nationalistic, authoritarian religion,” Bazan explained. “I’m planting the seeds for that, and my own culpability is part of it.”

    To support the album, Bazan will head out on a US headlining tour this spring. The 27-date jaunt will begin April 10th in Kansas City, with Oceanator and Charlotte Cornfield trading roles as openers for the indie rocker and his touring band throughout. Grab your tickets here beginning on Friday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Stream Havasu and get a look at Pedro the Lion’s full run of tour dates below.

    Havasu Artwork:

    pedro the lion havasu cover art new album stream

    Havasu Tracklist:
    01. Don’t Wanna Move
    02. Too Much
    03. First Drum Set
    04. Teenage Sequencer
    05. Own Valentine
    06. Making the Most of It
    07. Old Wisdom
    08. Stranger
    09. Good Feeling
    10. Lost Myself

    Advertisement

    Pedro the Lion 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #
    04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard #
    04/14 – Dallas TX @ Granada Theater #
    04/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #
    04/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
    04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #
    04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #
    04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #
    04/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #
    04/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #
    04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
    04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #
    04/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #
    04/28 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #
    04/29 – Columbus, OH @ Skullys #
    04/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI #
    05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
    05/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #
    05/22 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux &
    05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge &
    05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic &
    05/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom &
    05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room &
    05/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory &
    05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent &
    06/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall &
    06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox &
    # = w/ Oceanator
    & = w/ Charlotte Cornfield

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

behemoth arch enemy north american siege 2022 tour

Behemoth and Arch Enemy Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

January 19, 2022

mudhoney 2022 us tour

Mudhoney Announce Spring 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Meat Puppets

January 19, 2022

hatchie quicksand giving the world away new album song single stream

Hatchie Announces New Album Giving the World Away, Shares "Quicksand": Stream

January 19, 2022

Silk Sonic Las Vegas

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency

January 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pedro the Lion Returns with New Album Havasu: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale