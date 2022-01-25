Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV Series Coming to Disney+

Calling all demigods: a TV series based on Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to Disney+. The beloved young adult fantasy novel is getting a new live-action adaptation, co-executive produced by the author, Rick Riordan. Production is scheduled to begin this summer.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series follows the titular 12-year-old demigod, who’s still adjusting to his newfound mystical powers (alongside the usual strife of modern tweenhood). The adventure unfolds when Zeus accuses Percy of stealing his master lightning bolt, prompting the young hero to journey across America to find it, return it, and bring peace to Olympus.

“With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Riordan will also co-write the pilot episode alongside Jon Steinberg, with James Bobin directing. Aside from a mini web series, Percy Jackson was also adapted into a pair of blockbuster films in 2010 and 2013 starring Logan Lerman.

Stay tuned here for more information about the upcoming series, and watch an announcement message from Riordan below.