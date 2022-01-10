Pete Davidson has added his name to the growing list of celebrities attesting to the kindness of the late Bob Saget. Following Saget’s shocking death on January 9th, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about his relationship with the comedian, calling him “one of the nicest men on the planet.”

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” Davidson, who doesn’t have social media, said in a message posted to friend Dave Sirius’ account. “He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

“I love you Bob it was an honor to know you,” Davidson concluded. “Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida and pronounced deceased at the scene. No cause of death was revealed. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, there was no sign of foul play or drug use.

Prior to his death, Saget had been on a standup tour, which included a show in Jacksonville on Saturday night (January 8th). In a tweet posted early Sunday morning, Saget commented on his most recent performance, writing that he had no idea the set went two hours and shared he was “happily addicted again to this shit.”

Tributes to Saget — known for his clean-cut persona as Danny Tanner on Full House and as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos as well as his raunchy standup material — poured in from comedians immediately following his death — all of whom agreed that he was incredibly kind.

Davidson’s tribute perhaps proves this the most. The 28-year-old has long been open about his struggles with mental health, first revealing that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder at the age of 23.

Check out Davidson’s full statement below, and revisit other notable tributes from Saget’s friends and costars here.