Pete Davidson May Host This Year’s Oscars

It looks like the Oscars may not let Tom Holland host this year’s ceremony. Instead, according to Page Six, the Academy is eyeing Pete Davidson to be the award show’s first host since 2018.

Oscars officials have toyed with the idea of this year’s show having multiple hosts, and they’ve also thrown around big names like Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock. Per Page Six, however, after years of declining ratings, the Oscars are looking for a “reset,” and think Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend would help bring in younger viewers.

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” an unnamed source told the publication. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.” To Davidson’s credit, he does have hosting experience: Last month, he emceed NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, which drew in over 6.3 million viewers.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, announced on Tuesday, January 11th, that the Oscars, set to air March 27th, would again employ a live host after three years without one. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the program in 2017 and 2018, and Kevin Hart was set to do so in 2019, but dropped out after past homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Then, in 2020 and 2021, it seemed easier to go hostless again as COVID-19 spread, though the show’s ratings certainly took a hit from the decision: only 9.23 million people watched the Oscars in 2021, a 51% drop from the 18.69 million who tuned in the year before.

Davidson last appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Miley Cyrus to discuss Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. He also took to Instagram to honor the late Bob Saget, who he called “one of the nicest men on the planet.”