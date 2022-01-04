Menu
Peter Dante Has Meltdown After Restaurant Refuses Him Entry for Failing to Wear Mask

The Waterboy actor was seen on camera berating a hostess

Peter Dante in Waterboy
Peter Dante in The Waterboy
January 4, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    Peter Dante, the veteran actor known for his roles in films like The Waterboy, was captured on camera berating a hostess after being denied entry into a Los Angeles restaurant for refusing to wear a face mask.

    The incident occurred at Quarters Korean BBQ in L.A.’s Koreatown on Monday. As shown in footage obtained by TMZ, Dante responded to the hostess by making several derogatory slurs, including “garbage” and “c*nt.” At one point, Dante also told the woman, who appeared to be of Asian descent, to “go back to where you…” before seemingly catching himself and telling the woman to instead, “go back to school.”

    After a manager told Dante she would not speak to him without a face covering, Dante told her “no” and walked away from the restaurant.

    In September, Dante was arrested and charged with a felony after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor over loud construction noise. He is due back in court on January 12th.

    Dante has appeared in a number of Adam Sandler’s films over the last two decades, including playing the quarterback Gee Grenouille in The Waterboy; Tommy Grayton in Big Daddy; and Officer Peter Dante in Grown Ups 2. He also appeared in the 2006 stoner comedy Grandma’s Boy playing Dante, the marijuana dealer.

