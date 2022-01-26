Menu
R.I.P. Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown Dead at 65

He voiced the Peanuts character in six TV specials and a feature film

Peter Robbins Charlie Brown
Peter Robbins, photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Wireimage
January 26, 2022 | 9:14am ET

    Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown, has died at the age of 65.

    According to FOX 5 San Diego, Robbins took his own life last week.

    As a child, Robbins voiced Charlie Brown in six Peanuts television specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, as well as in the 1969 feature film, A Boy Named Charlie Brown.

    Robbins was replaced as the voice of Charlie Brown in 1970, but Peanuts continued to use a recording of his “AUGH!!” scream in later specials.

    At the age of 16, Robbins retired from the entertainment industry. As an adult, he worked in real estate and hosted a talk radio program.

    Robbins suffered from bipolar disorder, and was sentenced to prison in 2015 for making criminal threats. In an interview with FOX 5 following his release from prison in 2019, Robbins said, “I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month, like it did to me. I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

