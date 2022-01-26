Menu
Comedian Tom Whalen Prank Calls QVC, Rome Ramirez Enters the Gates of Hell on Feelin Good

Plus, the band Tunnel Vision performs, and Duddy offers an update on Rome and Duddy

Feelin Good with Duddy
January 26, 2022 | 12:05pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pandora | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RSS

    In this week’s episode, Duddy B catches us up on everything happening with the Dirty Heads and the Rome and Duddy project. Hint: Be on the lookout for new music!

    Then, comedian Tom Whalen joins the show and delivers an off-the-cuff prank call to the QVC network. Later, Rome himself (of Sublime with Rome and The Rome and Duddy Show podcast) enters the bunker for another Conspiracyqueries segment exploring the Gates of Hell in North Dakota. Everything wraps up with a Q&A from our Patreon subscribers and a performance from the band Tunnel Vision.

    Listen to Feelin Good episode 120: “Yes Parents” above, or watch the entire episode — which offers a live look at the QVC prank call and Tunnel Vision’s set — below. Don’t forget to like and subscribe to Feelin Good with Duddy wherever you get your podcasts, and also check out The Rome and Duddy Show. Follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on these and all our series.

    With new episodes arriving every Wednesday, Feelin Good with Duddy finds Dirty Heads’ Duddy B hanging with musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and more for chats that make you laugh and feel good!

