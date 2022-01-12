Mind-Blowing Mashup Combines Slayer and Prince for “Crazy Black Magic”: Stream

YouTube mashup master Bill McClintock has struck gold once again, combining Slayer and Prince for the mind-blowing “Crazy Black Magic.”

Slayer and Prince both rose to prominence in the 1980s, but one would think the musical similarities end there. Somehow, McClintock found a way to perfectly sync Slayer’s proto-blackened thrash anthem “Black Magic” to Prince’s legendary party-starter “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Enter “Sprayer,” as McClintock has dubbed this thrash-pop Frankenstein. The Prince backing track plays as usual, but Slayer frontman Tom Araya becomes an exuberant hype man as his screams line up with the chord structure and tempo of “Let’s Go Crazy.” It must be heard to be believed.

McClintock went the extra mile and even edited together live footage of Prince and Araya so it looks like they’re performing the song together. With Slayer having called it a day in 2019, maybe Araya has a future in pop music?

This isn’t the first time McClintock has impressed us with his mashup skills. In another tribute to Slayer, the YouTuber melded the latter’s “Raining Blood” with The B-52s “Rock Lobster” for, you guessed it: “Raining Lobsters” by the SLAY-52s.

Watch the mashup of Slayer and Prince below.