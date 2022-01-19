R.I.P. Gaspard Ulliel, Star of Marvel’s Moon Knight Dead After Ski Accident at 37

Gaspard Ulliel, the award-winning French actor who stars in the new Marvel series Moon Knight, has died at the age of 37 following a ski accident. The news was first reported by Agence France-Presse and later confirmed by the actor’s family, via Deadline.

Ulliel suffered a head injury on Tuesday after a collision on the slopes of the Savoie region in the French Alps. A helicopter transported him to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died.

In Moon Knight, Ulliel stars alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as the villainous Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man. The series premieres March 30th on Disney+.

Born November 25th, 1984, Ulliel gained a scar on his left cheek at the age of six after trying to ride the family doberman. He rose to prominence for his performance in 2002’s Summer Things, for which he was nominated for a César Award — the national film awards for France — for Most Promising Actor. He received the same nomination in 2003 for Strayed, and finally took home the Most Promising Actor trophy for 2004’s A Very Long Engagement, in which he played opposite Audrey Tautou.

Ulliel became widely known to American audiences following his chilling turn as Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising. He remained one of France’s brightest stars, earning a César nod for Best Actor for playing Yves Saint Laurent in 2014’s Saint Laurent, and winning Best Actor for 2016’s It’s Only the End of the World. He was also the the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

According to IMDB, his final performance will come in Plus Que Jameis (More Than Ever), a film co-starring Vicky Krieps and Liv Ullmann that is expected in 2022.

