Rage Against the Machine Postpone Reunion Tour to Summer 2022

Rage Against the Machine have again postponed their reunion tour, which will now kick off in July.

After two previous pandemic-related postponements, the North American “Public Service Announcement” tour was supposed to launch on March 31st with support from Run the Jewels. With COVID cases again on the rise, Rage Against the Machine have had to delay the tour for a third time.

The updated itinerary preserves the second leg of the original route with Run the Jewels. It now begins on July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and runs through an August 14th show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The original spring leg of the tour (March 31st through May 23rd) has been postponed and will be rescheduled. You can buy tickets to all future shows via Ticketmaster.

According to a statement on the band’s Facebook page, tickets to the postponed spring shows will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled date. You can also obtain a refund for a 30-day window starting today (January 20th) at the original point of purchase.

“We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates,” the band said in its statement.

In addition to postponing a portion of their reunion tour, Rage Against the Machine also pulled out of their headlining appearance at Coachella.

Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

04/02 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

04/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/02 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

05/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

05/07 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/13 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

05/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

^ = with Run the Jewels