Rayna Foss’ Daughter Says Former Coal Chamber Bassist Is Not Missing

Earlier this week, it had come to light that original Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss was reported missing back in September. Now, her daughter, Kayla Rose, has set the record straight, revealing that her mother is not missing and that she spoke with her mother “as recently as yesterday.”

On September 13th, local Fox TV affiliate WVUE posted that Foss was reported missing on September 7th by a manager at the New Orleans group home in which the musician apparently resides. The report went largely unnoticed for nearly four months but was finally picked up by metal sites this week.

Kayla, who is the daughter of Foss and her ex-husband, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, took to Instagram today (January 5th), to report that her mother is safe and sound:

“To everyone that has reached out in some way and to the media that has been reporting on this: Let me set the record straight. I’ve seen all of the posts regarding that my mother Rayna has been missing since September. I have no idea where these stories are coming from. I spoke to my mother as recently as yesterday, and we have never lost contact. My grandparents have also been in contact with my mother, and we all know exactly where she is. I have a message in to the New Orleans Police Department advising them of this and am waiting for them to respond.

I’ve also seen other stories about [Coal Chamber frontman] Dez [Fafara] — my mother’s old singer — and a feud with my father Morgan. These are also false. My dad and Dez are friends and have been for a long time.

I’m confused where all of this started from, but it can stop now.

Hopefully there won’t be a next time, but maybe someone can check before running these stories that end up disrupting my entire family in the future.”

For the record, Heavy Consequence called the New Orleans Police Department multiple times yesterday, but we were never put through to a live person, with a recording letting us know that they were only available to be reached for emergencies. As Kayla mentioned, she is also awaiting a response from the NOPD.

Foss played bass in Coal Chamber from 1994 through their initial breakup in 2003. She appeared on the band’s first three albums — 1997’s Coal Chamber, 1999’s Chamber Music, and 2002’s Dark Days. However, she did not rejoin the band when they reunited from 2011 through 2016.

