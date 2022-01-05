Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Richard Karn Announces NFT, Immediately Changes Mind

"I've thought long and hard about NFT's and I've decided it's not something I need to do"

richard karn backs out of selling nft
Richard Karn, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 5, 2022 | 12:32pm ET

    Home Improvement star Richard Karn has been working on himself. Just two days after he announced a new line of NFTs — that’s non-fungible tokens, the latest environment-killing crypto craze — he did an abrupt about-face, and declared that these tokens can get the fung out of here.

    On January 2nd, the actor teased an “Exclusive NFT Drop” with crypto company Superfandom. Rather than the typical badly-drawn apes, these options included a phone call with Karn, a golf session with Karn, or even hiring him to be in your own movie.

    Two days later, however, he backtracked, tweeting, “I’ve thought long and hard about NFT’s and I’ve decided it’s not something I need to do.” The original NFT announcement tweet has since been deleted. Karn didn’t explain why he suddenly backed out of the deal, but he did include a lovely photo of himself in the most recent post. Sometimes, perhaps, online bullying works.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Non-fungible tokens continue to be a controversial topic in the art world, as more and more stars either slam the trend as a scam or hop on the bandwagon themselves. Ozzy Osbourne? Pro. Brian Eno? Con. Snoop Dogg? Pro. Keanu Reeves? Con. If you’re still trying to figure out where you stand on the topic, check out our introductory guide to NFTs here. As for Karn, we’re still waiting on that Home Improvement reality show he and Tim Allen announced in 2020.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Beavis and Butthead

Mike Judge Shares Sketches of Aging Beavis and Butt-Head Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

January 5, 2022

jon stewart j.k. rowling anti-semitic banker goblins harry potter

Jon Stewart Blasts J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter Banker Goblins as Anti-Semitic

January 5, 2022

the beatles get back the rooftop concert film coming to select imax theaters

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert Coming to IMAX Theaters

January 5, 2022

The Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Release The Smile's Debut Single: Stream

January 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Richard Karn Announces NFT, Immediately Changes Mind

Menu Shop Search Sale