Rihanna Donates $15 Million to Combat Climate Change

RiRi is putting some of her cash to good use

rihanna donates 15 million climate change justice organizations
Rihanna, photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
January 26, 2022 | 3:24pm ET

    Rihanna sure does have a lot of money. Thankfully, she’s putting some of that cash to good use by donating $15 million to organizations fighting climate change.

    Back in 2012, Rihanna founded a nonprofit called the Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds “groundbreaking education and emergency preparedness and response programs around the world.” Her most recent hefty donation benefits the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, the Movement for Black Lives, and 15 other organizations which work to restore climate justice in the US and RiRi’s native Caribbean.

    “Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said in a statement.

    Rihanna made the grants in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall fund, focusing on groups with female, LGBTQ, Black, and indigenous leaders, because those are among the communities most immediately affected by the climate crisis.

    Back in 2020, Rihanna also shelled out millions for COVID-19 relief through the Clara Lionel Foundation. Forbes officially named Rihanna a billionaire last year, although she hasn’t had an album to promote since 2016’s Anti. Most of her fortune comes from her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, while her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, also makes up a good chunk of her wealth.

