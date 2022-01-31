Menu
Rihanna Announces New Collaboration with A$AP Rocky (It’s a Baby)

The couple is expecting their first child

rihanna asap rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, photo by Gotham/GC Images
January 31, 2022 | 10:39am ET

    Rihanna is pregnant! The singer is expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, as the couple revealed while out in New York City over the January 29th weekend.

    Let’s be real: RiRi starting yet another non-music venture amid the seemingly endless wait for R9 is delightful and savage, and we wish this billionaire queen all the best.

    The couple posed for a series of sweet photos in Rocky’s home neighborhood of Harlem, with Rihanna showing off her bump. The shoot was captured by photographer Miles Diggs (Diggzy); check out a snap via his Instagram below.

    See more photos via PEOPLE here.

    The longtime friends reportedly began dating in January 2020, and Rocky spoke about their relationship in an interview with GQ in May 2021. Calling her “my lady” and “the love of my life,” the rapper said, “[It’s] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He also hinted at their future together: “I think when you know, you know… she’s the One.”

    “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” Rocky then said regarding plans to have kids. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfuckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!… nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

