Robert Glasper Announces New Album Black Radio III, Shares Powerful Single “Black Superhero”: Stream

Robert Glasper has announced the highly-anticipated third installment in his Black Radio series. Titled Black Radio III, the latest LP from the pianist is due out February 25th via Loma Vista, and he’s teasing the project today with the single “Black Superhero.” The track features Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., and BJ the Chicago Kid, and arrives with an accompanying music video.

Like its predecessors in the trilogy — which Glasper began 10 years ago — Black Radio III is billed as a celebration of Black joy, love, and resilience. Blending elements of hip-hop, R&B, and contemporary jazz, the new album features the Grammy-winning single “Better Than I Imagined” featuring H.E.R and Meshell Ndgeocello, as well as October’s “Shine” with D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché. Black Radio III’s stacked list of features also includes Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, Yebba, Common, Ty Dolla $ign, Esperanza Spalding, Ant Clemons, India.Arie, and more.

“Black Superhero” illustrates the particular importance of having role models in marginalized communities. “Every block, every hood, every city, every ghetto/ Need a Black superhero,” goes the song’s chorus, backed by a loungey piano riff and a gospel choir.

Its music video, directed by Charlie Buhler, splices together vignettes of real-life Black superheroes who serve their communities day-to-day, whether they be hairdressers or volunteers who organize for restorative justice.

Pre-orders for Black Radio III are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist, as well as the video for “Black Superhero,” below.

Last year, Glasper appeared on Leon Bridges’ album Gold-Diggers Sound and reworked Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ “So.Incredible.pkg” for the UNLOCKED 1.5 remix EP.

Black Radio lll Artwork:

Black Radio lll Tracklist:

01. In Tune (feat. Amir Sulaiman)

02. Black Superhero (feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.)

03. Shine (feat. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché)

04. Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding)

05. Over (feat. Yebba)

06. Better Than I Imagined (feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

07. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (feat. Lalah Hathaway and Common)

08. Everybody Love (feat. Musiq Soulchild and Posdnuos)

09. It Don’t Matter (feat. Gregory Porter and Ledisi)

10. Heaven’s Here (feat. Ant Clemons)

11. Out of My Hands (feat. Jennifer Hudson)

12. Forever (feat. PJ Morton and India.Arie)

13. Bright Lights (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)