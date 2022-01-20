Menu
Holy Bat-Marathon! Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Longest Batman Film Ever

It's also one of the lengthiest superhero movies to date

the batman longest film run time three hours
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
January 20, 2022 | 3:30pm ET

    Pack an extra Bat-Bladder for this one: Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is the longest film ever to star the Caped Crusader, with a run time stretching out to two hours and 55 minutes including credits.

    Not only is this Dark Knight also the longest knight, it instantly becomes one of the lengthiest superhero movies in the history of the genre, slotting in just behind the three hour, one minute Avengers: Endgame.

    Director Matt Reeves‘ new take on Bruce Wayne’s second job has been given a PG-13 rating, dashing the hopes of thousands of Pattinson stans hoping for a glimpse at the Bat-Penis. Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman, and she promised extra-realistic combat after training with videos of catfights. As for the villains, Colin Farrell is unrecognizable in prosthetics as the Penguin, while Paul Dano’s Riddler looks more like an extra from The Purge than the campy antihero of the olden days.

    After several pandemic-related delays,The Batmen will finally swing into theaters on March 4th, 2022.  If you’d like, you can revisit the most recent trailer now.

