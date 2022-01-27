Rock Fest 2022 Lineup: Evanescence, Disturbed, Lamb of God, Shinedown, Halestorm, Mudvayne, and More

Disturbed, Evanescence, and Shinedown are set to headline the 2022 edition of Rock Fest. The festival is set for July 14th-16th in Cadott, Wisconsin, and will bring together some of the biggest bands in mainstream hard rock and metal.

Other notable acts on the bill are Lamb of God, Halestorm, Mudvayne, Hatebreed, The Pretty Reckless, Avatar, Motionless in White, Nothing More, Spiritbox, Starset, Nita Strauss, and John 5. Weekend passholders will also be able to attend a Wednesday pre-party on July 13th featuring glam metal heroes Warrant, Lita Ford, and Firehouse.

Rock Fest was one of the first large festivals to return in full force last year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Related Video

“While planning for this year’s festival, we stumbled on a new study that said when we watch a concert together, our hearts beat in sync,” commented festival promoter Wade Asher. “We felt that. 2021 reminded us that live music is alive and thriving. We saw so many hugs. Total strangers met and left as family. This festival is so much more than music; it’s a catalyst for healing. Let’s feel it again.”

Three-day general admission passes ($109) as well as single day general admission and individual artist pit passes are on sale now via the Rock Fest website. Camping permits and premium passes are also available.

See the festival poster with the complete lineup below.