The Rome and Duddy Show Remembers Bob Saget and Picks a Talent Show Winner

On this week’s episode of The Rome and Duddy Show, Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez discuss some of the week’s trending topics — including the sad passing of comedy legend Bob Saget.

Of course, the hosts bring their positive vibes to their remembrance, recalling their personal experiences with Saget and remembering him fondly. Elsewhere, Duddy gets to the bottom of the orange ball man, and the winner of The Great American Talent Show Round 4 is revealed.

Arriving with new episodes every Friday, The Rome and Duddy Show finds longtime friends and collaborators Rome Ramirez and Duddy B catching up with each other every week, interacting with fans, and generally just bringing the good vibes!

