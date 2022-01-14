Menu
The Rome and Duddy Show Remembers Bob Saget and Picks a Talent Show Winner

Plus, Duddy figures out wtf is going on with the orange ball man

The Rome and Duddy Show: Bob Saget, photo by Natalie Brasington
January 14, 2022 | 2:40pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Google | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | RSS

    On this week’s episode of The Rome and Duddy ShowDirty Heads’ Duddy B and Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez discuss some of the week’s trending topics — including the sad passing of comedy legend Bob Saget.

    Of course, the hosts bring their positive vibes to their remembrance, recalling their personal experiences with Saget and remembering him fondly. Elsewhere, Duddy gets to the bottom of the orange ball man, and the winner of The Great American Talent Show Round 4 is revealed.

    Listen to the latest episode of The Rome and Duddy Show above, or check out the video of the entire discussion below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy Show wherever you get your podcasts, and follow along with CPN for updates on all our series.

    Submit your own videos to The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com. You can also submit questions via Instagram or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.

    Arriving with new episodes every Friday, The Rome and Duddy Show finds longtime friends and collaborators Rome Ramirez and Duddy B catching up with each other every week, interacting with fans, and generally just bringing the good vibes!

