Rooney Mara Set to Play Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Apple Biopic

Apple is cooking up some breakfast at Tiffany’s. Per Deadline, Apple Studios is developing a biopic on the life and career of Audrey Hepburn with Rooney Mara starring as the iconic actress.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star will also serve as a producer on the film, while Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) is set to direct. Michael Mitnick, who wrote for Martin Scorcese and Mick Jagger’s short-lived HBO series Vinyl, will pen the biopic’s screenplay.

After cutting her teeth as a chorus girl on London’s West End, Hepburn shot to instant stardom with her first leading film role in 1953’s Roman Holiday, which earned her an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award. She went on to become a legend in the Golden Age of Hollywood, with iconic roles in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Funny Face, Sabrina, Wait Until Dark, and more. Following her death in 1993, Hepburn became only the fifth person in history to become an EGOT winner.

Mara’s latest feature film, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Toni Collette, is currently in theaters. Her next project — Sarah Polley’s Women Talking opposite Frances McDormand, Ben Whishaw, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley — is in post-production, having wrapped filming last September.

Guadagnino’s most recent projects, meanwhile, include the 2020 Netflix thriller Beckett, an upcoming television adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s 1945 literary classic Brideshead Revisited (also starring Mara), and the forthcoming romantic horror film Bones & All, which will reunite the Italian director with his Call Me by Your Name ingenue Timothée Chalamet.

On a more personal front, Mara welcomed her first child back in September 2020 with longtime partner and Her co-star Joaquin Phoenix — a boy whom the couple named after the latter’s late brother River Phoenix, who tragically passed away in 1993.

Last February, Guadagnino also reunited with his Call Me By Your Name collaborator Sufjan Stevens to direct the music video for the track “Tell Me You Love Me” off the singer’s eighth studio album, 2020’s The Ascension.