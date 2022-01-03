Röyksopp Share New Song "(Nothing But) Ashes...": Stream

Way back in 2014, Röyksopp announced that their fifth studio album, The Inevitable End, would be their last, but the Norwegian electronic duo have still made good on their promise to continue putting out music without the confines of an LP format. Over the weekend, Röyksopp returned with the new track “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” along with an eerie music video.

“(Nothing But) Ashes…” is a wordless song that pairs droning, ambient synths with a gentle piano melody. Its music video focuses on a character wearing a helmet that looks like if Daft Punk had a steampunk phase. This anonymous character then embarks on a journey to a muggy forest, where they uncover a curious knife-like object.

It’s hard to make heads or tails of any storyline here, but considering the video’s subtitle “Profound Mysteries,” it could end up being a larger project — you can also hear snippets of other new songs on Röyksopp’s website right now. In the meantime, check out “(Nothing) But Ashes…” below.

Last summer, Röyksopp announced that they’d be selling physical copies of Lost Tapes, a compilation of B-sides and other unreleased material recorded over the course of their career. Back in January 2021, The Knife’s Olof Dreijer remixed “Monument,” Röyksopp’s collaboration with Robyn off their 2014 joint EP Do It Again.