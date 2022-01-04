Rush Pinball Machines Officially Unveiled: Watch Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Record Dialogue

Stern Pinball has unveiled its new Rush machines, including three cabinet variants.

Last week, we reported that Stern’s first pinball machine of 2022 would be themed after the iconic progressive rock band. At the time, only a short teaser trailer was available featuring a list of songs and a CGI version of the Fly By Night owl.

Now, Stern has given fans a first full glimpse at the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition Rush cabinets as well as detailing gameplay and the revolutionary Insider Connected feature.

The company set out to “reflect the energy, excitement, and experience of a live Rush concert” as players “travel with Rush through time.” The game will be guided by exclusive concert footage and custom dialogue from Rush members Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee, along with fellow Canadian musician Ed Robertson (of the Barenaked Ladies).

True to the song list from the trailer, the game features 16 Rush tracks, accentuated by sound and lighting effects: “Headlong Fight,” “Far Cry,” “One Little Victory,” “Working Man,” “2112,” “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Freewill,” “Cygnus X-1” (“Book One: The Voyage” + “Book Two: Hemispheres)”, “The Big Money,” “Subdivisions,” “Limelight,” “Fly By Night,” “La Villa Strangiato,” “Bastille Day,” and “Red Barchetta.”

The aforementioned Insider Connected system enables players to “interact with the game and a global network of players,” increasing player engagement as the pandemic continues to impact physical arcades. Insider Connected also provides an operator focused toolset to drive location play and remotely manage every aspect of the machines.

“Partnering with Rush, we created a musical pinball experience that every fan will want to explore,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO via Stern’s website. “Incredible music, memorable toys, unique mechanical pinball action, and custom speech will make players feel like they are on tour with the band. In memory of Neil Peart, we have also decided to support the Neil Peart Research Award sponsored by the Glioblastoma Foundation as it researches cures for this deadly brain cancer.”

The standard Rush pinball Pro cabinet retails for a MSRP of $6,899. The upgraded Premium ($8,999) and Limited Edition ($11,099) models feature distinct artwork and additional components, with the LE model limited to 1,000.

Check out the trailer for the pinball machines and a short documentary of Rush recording their pinball dialogue below. You can purchase a cabinet via Stern.