Saba Shares Krayzie Bone Collab “Come My Way”: Stream

Saba has teamed up with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony‘s Krayzie Bone for a new song called “Come My Way.” It’s the latest preview of Saba’s upcoming album, Few Good Things, which is due out on February 4th. Take a listen below.

Produced by frequent Saba collaborators Daoud and daedaePIVOT, “Come My Way” pairs a glitchy beat with a soft guitar lick. In typical Saba fashion, the song’s soft melody masks its dark content. “Daydreaming thinking how to get some money/ And then we good,” the artist repeats in its hook, detailing a life of poverty.

Saba explained the lyric in a statement:

“This is a false statement, but one that I believed at a point, and many others believe right now,” Saba said. “This song also takes place in that nostalgic kind of setting. I’m describing many things that are normal on the westside of Chicago, so that it plays like just any other day — pretty stagnant but having so much life. ‘We ain’t got no time to relax’ is a harsh reality for so many people experiencing this type of poverty where the focus is on work and survival. ‘Had to run them n***** shooting shit, I wish that the guys had shields’ is an acknowledgement of grief, but the song is not written as to feel sad or sorry for ourselves. It is a reality, not one I or anyone else can change, so this song is about getting up the next day and getting to work, or getting to it however you provide, but just moving on in that fashion. ‘And then we’ll be good,’ throughout whatever adversity, and challenges, and otherwise just fucked up shit comes our way.”

Krayzie Bone keeps Saba’s grind-oriented flow going in his verse, where he admits, “Leisure time, for me that don’t exist.” Though the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper is only a guest on the single, Saba called the group one of his earliest inspirations.

“When I think back on first discovering Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a child, it immediately stood out to me as unique,” Saba said. “I started paying attention and really learning how to rap from listening to them and trying to recite it. It felt honest and completely true to themselves — authentic in a way that doesn’t come around very often and in a way that will be impossible to recreate. Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative.“

“Come My Way” is the third single from Saba’s Few Good Things, following “Fearmonger” and “Stop That.” In April, he’ll take Few Good Things on the road when he heads out on a North American tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

As for Krayzie Bone, things got heated at his own live show when members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony got into a fight with Three 6 Mafia during a Verzuz battle back in December.