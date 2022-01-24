Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2022 US Tour

Sammy Hagar and the Circle will embark on a Summer 2022 US tour with support from George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

Billed as the “Crazy Times Tour,” the trek will see the Red Rocker backed by his trusty all-star band featuring Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and Hagar’s longtime guitarist Vic Johnson.

The first leg of the outing kicks off June 10th in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and runs through June 16th in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. After taking July off, the tour will recommence for a second leg that launches August 23rd in Clarkston, Michigan, before wrapping up on September 10th in Irvine, California. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. local time on Friday (January 28th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow (January 25th).

“A tour this size has been a long time coming and it’s definitely going to be worth the wait,” Hagar commented in a press release. “The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We’re going to take the music and party to a whole new level — ‘Crazy Times’ is an understatement.”

After all, Hagar will be helping self-sponsor the journey via his lucrative “portfolio of spirits”: Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila ,and Beach Bar Rum. The tour will be presented by the three brands along with Live Nation. As for the setlist, Montrose and Van Halen fans can rejoice. Hagar and the Circle promise an “ever-changing” selection of songs spanning the entirety of the Red Rocker’s legendary career.

See the full list of Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s 2022 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s 2022 US Tour Dates with George Thorogood:

06/10 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

