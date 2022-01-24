Menu
Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2022 US Tour

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will support the outing

sammy hagar 2022 tour
Sammy Hagar and the Circle (photo by Leah Steiger)
January 24, 2022 | 1:22pm ET

    Sammy Hagar and the Circle will embark on a Summer 2022 US tour with support from George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

    Billed as the “Crazy Times Tour,” the trek will see the Red Rocker backed by his trusty all-star band featuring Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and Hagar’s longtime guitarist Vic Johnson.

    The first leg of the outing kicks off June 10th in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and runs through June 16th in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. After taking July off, the tour will recommence for a second leg that launches August 23rd in Clarkston, Michigan, before wrapping up on September 10th in Irvine, California. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. local time on Friday (January 28th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow (January 25th).

    “A tour this size has been a long time coming and it’s definitely going to be worth the wait,” Hagar commented in a press release. “The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We’re going to take the music and party to a whole new level — ‘Crazy Times’ is an understatement.”

    After all, Hagar will be helping self-sponsor the journey via his lucrative “portfolio of spirits”: Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila ,and Beach Bar Rum. The tour will be presented by the three brands along with Live Nation. As for the setlist, Montrose and Van Halen fans can rejoice. Hagar and the Circle promise an “ever-changing” selection of songs spanning the entirety of the Red Rocker’s legendary career.

    See the full list of Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s 2022 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s 2022 US Tour Dates with George Thorogood:
    06/10 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    06/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    06/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    08/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

    SammyHagar 1080x1080 1 Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2022 US Tour

