Seth Meyers Cancels Late Night for Rest of Week After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bad news for those hoping to catch Late Night with Seth Meyers this week: Its titular host announced today (January 4th) that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was therefore canceling the week’s remaining scheduled episodes.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!),” Meyers wrote on Twitter. “The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

New York City has been hit especially hard with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Numerous live music events have been canceled in precaution, and late-night hosts are certainly not exempt: Just yesterday, Jimmy Fallon announced that he had tested positive on the first day of The Tonight Show‘s holiday break, having since swiftly recovered.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last night was Late Night‘s first episode since their winter break, and featured guests Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and musical guest David Byrne. This week’s planned guests included Paul Giamatti, Stacey Abrams, Jamie Demetriou, Michael C. Hall, and Margaret Qualley, though there’s no word yet on when or if their segments will be rescheduled.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022