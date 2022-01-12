Menu
Sevendust Announce 21st Anniversary Animosity Tour Dates with Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society

The US outing will run throughout the month of March

Sevendust
Sevendust, photo by Travis Shinn and Chuck Brueckmann
January 12, 2022 | 5:11pm ET

    Sevendust are celebrating their 2001 album Animosity with a 21st anniversary US tour, featuring support from Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society.

    The tour will kick off March 4th in Oklahoma City, and run through a March 27th date in Nashville. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 14) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (January 13th).

    As the tour poster suggests, Sevendust didn’t get a chance to fully commemorate the 20th anniversary of the album in 2021, and thus have moved ahead with a 21st anniversary celebration.

    Animosity arrived on November 13th, 2001, and features two of the group’s most popular singles: “Angel’s Son” and “Praise.” The LP peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained on the chat for 13 weeks. Since then, the album has been certified gold by the RIAA.

    Editor's Pick
     Editor's Pick
    ShipRocked 2022 Lineup: Lamb of God, I Prevail, Sevendust, Avatar, P.O.D., and More

    Dead Poet Society are touring behind their debut album, 2021’s -!-. Tetrarch are heading out in support of their sophomore record, 2021’s Unstable, and will serve as direct support to Sevendust.

    See the full itinerary and tour poster below, and pick up tickets here.

    Sevendust 2022 Tour Dates with Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society:
    03/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom
    03/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    03/07 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    03/08 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    03/11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    03/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    03/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
    03/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    03/18 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
    03/19 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
    03/20 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
    03/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
    03/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    03/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon

    Sevendust Animosity Tour

