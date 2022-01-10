Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker Announce “The Wild Hearts Tour”

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker are teaming up this summer for “The Wild Hearts Tour.”

The 20-date co-headlining outing kicks off July 21st in Vienna, Virginia, and includes additional stops in Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, and Philadelphia, among other cities, before concluding on August 21st with a concert at the Central Park Summerstage in New York City.

The three songwriters will be joined on stage by their respective bands, and Spencer. will provide support for the duration of the tour.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer., Julien Baker, Sharon Van Etten. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years,” said Olsen in a statement. “I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp-a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates.

“Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night,” remarked Baker. “I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.”

“Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment,” added Van Etten. We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer.. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.”

Advertisement

Last year, Van Etten and Olsen released a collaborative single called “Like I Used to,” which they performed live on Fallon. They also teamed up to cover The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale.”

Van Etten also celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album Epic with a deluxe reissue, and Olsen gathered past rarities into an archival set as well as released a covers EP. Meanwhile, in 2021 Baker put out her brilliant new album, Little Oblivions.

“The Wild Hearts Tour” Dates:

07/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

07/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

08/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

08/10- Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

08/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

Advertisement

* = w/ Spencer.