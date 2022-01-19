Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency

To date, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s live appearances as Silk Sonic have been limited to awards shows. The duo debuted their collaborative project at the Grammy Awards last March, and have since played the iHeartRadio Music Awards, BET Awards, and AMAs. Now, the they’re finally gearing up for their first full-length concerts, which will come in the form of a 13-date residency taking place at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting next month.

“Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Mars tweeted. THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” .Paak added on Instagram.

A ticket pre-sale for Silk Sonic’s Vegas residency begins Wednesday (Jan. 19th) at 1:00 p.m. ET, with a public on-sale following on Friday (Jan. 21st). Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

The announced dates are: February 25th, 26th, March 2nd, 4th, 5th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 31st, and April 2nd.

Last November, Mars and .Paak released Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, which featured contributions from Bootsy Collins and Thundercat. In her review for Consequence, Mark Siroky called the album “a moonlight dream that we never want to end.”

