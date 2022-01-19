Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency

A 13-date party taking place at Park MGM's Dolby Live

Silk Sonic Las Vegas
Silk Sonic: Live in Las Vegas, photo courtesy of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 19, 2022 | 9:35am ET

    To date, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s live appearances as Silk Sonic have been limited to awards shows. The duo debuted their collaborative project at the Grammy Awards last March, and have since played the iHeartRadio Music Awards, BET Awards, and AMAs. Now, the they’re finally gearing up for their first full-length concerts, which will come in the form of a 13-date residency taking place at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting next month.

    “Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Mars tweeted. THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” .Paak added on Instagram.

    A ticket pre-sale for Silk Sonic’s Vegas residency begins Wednesday (Jan. 19th) at 1:00 p.m. ET, with a public on-sale following on Friday (Jan. 21st). Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The announced dates are: February 25th, 26th, March 2nd, 4th, 5th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 31st, and April 2nd.

    Last November, Mars and .Paak released Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, which featured contributions from Bootsy Collins and Thundercat. In her review for Consequence, Mark Siroky called the album “a moonlight dream that we never want to end.”

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mudhoney 2022 us tour

Mudhoney Announce Spring 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Meat Puppets

January 19, 2022

hatchie quicksand giving the world away new album song single stream

Hatchie Announces New Album Giving the World Away, Shares "Quicksand": Stream

January 19, 2022

clutch 2022 tour eyehategod the sword

Clutch to Embark on 2022 North American Tour with Eyehategod, The Sword, and More

January 18, 2022

Jawbreaker Announce "Dear You" 25th Anniversary Tour

January 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency

Menu Shop Search Sale