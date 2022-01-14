Sinead O’Connor Hospitalized Days After Son Found Dead

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized just days after her 17-year-old son Shane was found dead.

As CNN reports, O’Connor told fans she was seeking help Thursday evening following a series of since-deleted tweets. “I’ve decided to follow my son,” she wrote from an unverified Twitter account with ties to her official account. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.” She also blamed herself for her son’s death, writing that she felt “lost.”

About an hour later, she tweeted again: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital,” she posted. “I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Shane went missing last week following what O’Connor called “two severe suicide attempts.” On January 7th, she wrote, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or by visiting SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.