Sky Ferreira’s New Album Coming in March, According to Her Mother

Nearly a decade after her debut album, it looks like Sky Ferreira is finally ready to release her follow-up. Over the weekend, Ferreira’s mother Tonia Lamere shared an Instagram Story claiming her daughter’s new album would arrive in March.

Lamere revealed the news in a post soundtracked by Ferreira’s 2013 song, “Red Lips.” Over an image of the singer, Lamere wrote: “new album coming March.” See a screenshot, courtesy of Twitter fan account Sky Ferreira Updates, below.

Ferreira herself obliquely teased a March release date on her own social media in late October. “NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED,” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the eighth anniversary of her breakout 2013 debut Night Time, My Time. “let’s just say…uh… ~it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb~”

Advertisement

Related Video

Last month, Ferreira cheekily promised her sophomore LP is “actually coming out this time,” lending further credence to its imminent release. Sharing her optimism, we included it on our Most Anticipated Albums list — just like we have almost every year since 2015.

The title of Ferreira’s forthcoming album is currently unknown, although back in 2015 she revealed it would be called Masochism. In 2019, she released “Downhill Lullaby,” which was at the time billed as the lead single to the project. Since then, she has made an appearance on Charli XCX’s 2019 album, Charli, and shared a cover of David Bowie‘s “All The Madmen.”

Sky Ferreira’s mother, Tonia on Instagram: “new album coming march” pic.twitter.com/1K5961X4tl — Sky Ferreira Updates (@SkyFUpdates) January 23, 2022