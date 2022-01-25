Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd Arrested for Domestic Violence

Slim Jxmmi, one-half of the chart-topping duo Rae Sremmurd, has been arrested for battery after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and mother of his child.

According to the Miami Dade Department of Corrections, Slim Jxmmi, who was born Aaquil Brown, was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. Under remarks, law enforcement officials noted, “Domestic Violence.”

TMZ spoke to the arresting officers, reporting that Brown became angry when his girlfriend asked questions about a woman he was following on Twitter. He allegedly left their home, but returned a short time later smelling of alcohol. The purported victim said that when she attempted to move their sleeping child to bed, Brown grabbed her hair and ripped the extensions out of her scalp.

She claims that she tried to film him on her phone but he began to chase her. Reportedly, after barricading herself behind a door, Brown broke it down, grabbed the phone, and flung it off a balcony. Police said they had recovered the phone in working condition.

Rae Sremmurd became household names in 2016 when their track, “Black Beatles,” became the No. 1 song in America. In 2018 they dropped their latest album, SR3MM, and in 2019 Brown was involved in a bloody street fight. In recent years Rae Sremmurd have been quiet as Swae Lee has pursued a solo career.