Slipknot Announce 2022 North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot have announced the 2022 edition of their “Knotfest Roadshow” package tour. The North American outing will be divided into two distinct one-month legs, with In This Moment and Jinjer supporting the first run, and Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 opening the second round.

The first leg of the tour kicks off March 16th in Fargo, North Dakota, and runs through an April 17th show in Vancouver, British Columbia. The second leg launches May 18th in University Park, Pennsylvania, and wraps up with a June 18th concert in Chula Vista, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as today (January 18th).

The new dates come as Slipknot continue to support their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind, while also preparing to release its follow-up, due sometime this year. The band has already offered a taste of new music with the recent single “The Chapeltown Rag.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the States, with two different, exciting packages,” stated Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor of the 2022 tour. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan added, “It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”

As part of a new Live Nation initiative, ticket buyers will receive collectible NFT ticket stubs. See the full itinerary and tour poster below, and pick up tickets here.

Advertisement

Slipknot 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/16 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME *

03/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

03/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena *

03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum *

03/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

03/25 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

03/26 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater *

03/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *

03/30 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

04/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex *

04/02 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

04/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

04/06 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *

04/07 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

04/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

04/12 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre *

04/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre *

04/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

05/18 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ^

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

05/21 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center ^

05/22 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena ^

05/24 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena ^

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

05/28 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre ^

05/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^

06/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

06/04 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

06/05 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center ^

06/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^

06/09 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena ^

06/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center ^

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

06/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

06/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena ^

06/18 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

* = Leg 1 with In This Moment and Jinjer

^ = Leg 2 with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9