Sly and the Family Stone Kicked Off a Funk Riot in 1971

Episode 1 of The Opus Season 17 explores how There's a Riot Goin On marked a shift in soul's sound

The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On
Consequence Staff
January 27, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    There’s no runnin’ away from it: The Opus is back. To kick off Season 17 of the Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s music history podcast, we’re exploring how Sly and the Family Stone’s iconic There’s a Riot Goin On was at the vanguard of a soul revolution.

    When it was released in 1971, the album ushered in a more mature sound for soul music. It served as the link between the late-’60s psychedelic movement and the burgeoning aggressive turn in funk, a sound that would become popularized throughout the decade.

    Sly and the Family Stone’s arrangements adopted a more liberal use of rhythm and horns, moving soul into a heavier, funkier space. The vocals were some of the most unique of anything happening in pop at the time, and the musicians were experimenting with new effects as well. This creative shift would inspire the likes of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock to enter the jazz-funk crossover periods of their careers.

    In Episode 1 of The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On, host Jill Hopkins and her guests Carlos Santana, Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel, and music journalist Steve Huey discuss the cultural change the album instigated and how it contributed to the funky stylings that would become a signature of the era.

    Take a listen above, and make sure to like and subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts to keep up with all new episodes of The Opus Season 17. Plus, you can enter to win a Sly and the Family Stone prize pack that includes There’s a Riot Goin On and the Summer of Soul soundtrack on vinyl, along with a brand new Sony sound system.

    Win a Sly and the Family Stone and Summer of Soul Vinyl Prize Pack with a Sony Sound System

    Original music by Tony Piazza.

    Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
Sly and the Family Stone Kicked Off a Funk Riot in 1971

