The Opus Joins the Fray of Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin On

Exploring the dynamic story behind one of the most dynamic funk records ever made

ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
January 14, 2022 | 2:12pm ET

    The long awaited 17th season of Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus podcast is going to be a family affair. This time, we’re exploring the legacy of the funk classic There’s a Riot Goin On by the iconic Sly and the Family Stone.

    With episode one debuting on January 27th, this new season of the hit podcast series will focus on the influential record just as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Host Jill Hopkins is set to explore the turbulent conditions both internally amongst Sly and the Family Stone and externally in the world around them that led to the signature sound of There’s a Riot Goin On — a sound that still impacts music today.

    “The dynamic within Sly and the Family Stone and the dynamic outside of the group at one particular event in 1970 shaped one of the most exciting sounding albums of the era,” notes Hopkins. “There’s a Riot Going On is the result of a ridiculously talented group of players harnessing a generation’s worth of chaos and turning it into the soundtrack for a very funky revolution.”

    From dissecting The Family Stone’s innovative use of rhythm and horns, to digging into the band’s family connections, to revisiting the fateful concert that led to the LP’s title, The Opus will leave no stone unturned. Tune in when The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On premieres on Thursday, January 27th.

    To prepare, listen to Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin On via your favorite streaming service.

    Be sure to subscribe now to keep up on all the new episodes or revisit our 16-season archive.

