The Opus podcast returns this month with a new season focusing on Sly and the Family Stones’ classic There’s a Riot Goin On. The series’ January 27th debut on the Consequence Podcast Network coincides with the release of the Summer of Soul documentary soundtrack the following day, so we’re celebrating both by giving you a chance to win a prize pack sure to elevate your soul.

We’re including one (1) copy of both There’s a Riot Goin On and the Summer of Soul Official Soundtrack on vinyl, in addition to a brand new Sony sound system so you can really turn up the funk. Included are a PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable, a pair of CS5 bookshelf speakers, and the DH190 stereo receiver.

There’s no better way to relive some of the biggest musical moments of a generation, so enter to win the Sly and the Family Stone and Summer of Soul prize pack using the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the embedded widget, enter here.)

Make sure you’re subscribed to The Opus to keep up with all the new episodes of our There’s a Riot Goin On season, coming every Thursday beginning January 27th. You can also prepare by listening to the LP via your favorite streaming service. Fans of The Opus podcast can also pick up an official Opus hoodie or T-Shirt at the Consequence Shop.

Sly and the Family Stone/Summer of Soul Prize Pack

