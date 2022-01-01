SNL to Re-Air Betty White-Hosted Episode This Evening

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to Betty White by rebroadcasting the episode of which she hosted this evening.

At the age of 88, White famously hosted SNL in May 2010 after a fan-launched petition accrued hundreds of thousands of signatures. Originally airing on Mother’s Day, White appeared in every single sketch, and was joined by former SNL cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. With JAY-Z serving as the evening’s musical guest, the episode ended up drawing over 12 million views — one of its most viewed telecasts in recent history.

An encore telecast of White’s SNL episode will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT on NBC. In the meantime, check out a few of sketches from the episode below.

Following news of White’s passing on Friday, former SNL cast member Seth Meyers shared a humorous anecdote about White’s post-SNL after party. “The only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party,” Meyers recalled. “A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”

Meanwhile, a film commemorating White’s 100th birthday will screen in theaters as planned on January 17th.