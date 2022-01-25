Menu
Solid Sound 2022 Lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, & More

Wilco's Massachusetts festival returns in May

solid sound 2022 festival lineup headliners
Sylvan Esso (image via YouTube), Japanese Breakfast (photo by Terence Patrick), Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy (courtesy of artist)
January 25, 2022 | 11:15am ET

    Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival will return to North Adams, Massachusetts this spring, and the lineup for the shindig has officially been revealed. Set for May 27th to 29th, Wilco top the bill, of course, along with Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan EssoBonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and more.

    Taking place at MASS MoCA, Solid Sound also boasts the talents of John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret (co-hosted with Jean Grae and featuring Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman), the Sun Ra Arkestra, and Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet in an eclectic blend of comedy, classical, and popular music.

    Other acts on the bill include Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band, Jeff Tweedy & Friends, Mike Watt + The Missingmen, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Sam Evian, NNAMDÏ, Cut Worms, Le Ren, Autumn Defense, On Fillmore, Eleventh Dream Day, Mess Esque, Mikael Jorgensen, Liam Kazar, Tuomo & Markus, and Story Pirates.

    Tickets to Solid Sound also include full access to MASS MoCA, the United States’ largest contemporary art gallery featuring long-term installations by James Turrell, Laurie Anderson, Sol LeWitt, Jenny Holzer, and Anselm Kiefer.

    Check out the Solid Sound lineup poster below. Three-day passes for the festival are on sale here.

    In other Wilco news, the band was recently inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. During the ceremony’s finale, they performed an all-star-assisted rendition of “California Stars” with Japanese Breakfast, Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, and more.

    solid sound 2022 lineup poster

Consequence
