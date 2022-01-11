Soul Glo Announce New Album, Share “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))”: Stream

Soul Glo have announced a new album, Diaspora Problems, arriving March 25th via Epitaph. The Philly hardcore outfit also shared the video for lead single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future)).”

The new album will be Soul Glo’s second full-length LP — following an EP released in 2020 — and the band’s first for esteemed punk label Epitaph. Soul Glo’s impactful brand of hardcore also garnered our attention when we picked them as one of our Top 5 emerging punk bands last year.

They deliver on the hype with “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future)).” The rhythmically dynamic rager is dense with spitfire lyrics that tackle “the disposability of Black art and its creators” and the uncertainty of making plans with an uncertain future.

“Many artists feel as though time is a consistent adversary when it comes to the production of their work, but there is a population of people within this group who fear even more the probability of their time permanently coming to a close before they can enjoy the fruit of their labor,” the band explained in a press release. “Many Black artists who reach superstar status do so posthumously or have a limited amount of time to establish their legacy.”

Soul Glo might deliver their message in short bursts of genre-bending hardcore, but their ideas were cultivated over years. Diaspora Problems was conceptualized from 2016 to 2021 before finally being recorded in a warehouse and in the band’s practice space during “the hottest parts of summer 2021.”

The song is accompanied by a highly entertaining and amusing music video, in which drummer TJ Stevenson undergoes some serious scrutiny as the “only white member of Soul Glo.”

Although the band’s January tour dates have been postponed due to the pandemic, Soul Glo are still set to tour North America with Circa Survive and Tigers Jaw next month. Dates kick off February 6th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and run through March 4th and 5th for a pair of homecoming shows in Philadelphia. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

You can pre-order Soul Glo’s new album Diaspora Problems via Epitaph (a vinyl release is expected to drop in late 2022 via Secret Voice).

Watch the video for “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))” and see the LP art, tracklist, and full list of tour dates below.

Diaspora Problems Artwork:

Diaspora Problems Tracklist:

01. Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)

02. Coming Correct Is Cheaper

03. Thumbsucker

04. Fucked Up If True

05. Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))

06. Driponomics (ft. Mother Maryrose)

07. (Five Years And) My Family

08. The Thangs I Carry (ft. Bearcat)

09. We Wants Revenge

10. John J (ft. Kathryn Edwards and Zula Wildheart)

11. GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD

12. Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit (ft. Mckinley Dixon and Lojii)

Soul Glo 2022 Tour Dates with Circa Survive and Tigers Jaw:

02/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

02/08 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

02/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/15 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

02/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

02/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

02/22 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmont Theatre

02/23 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

02/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/26 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

03/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer