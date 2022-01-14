South Park Season 25 Coming to Comedy Central in February

South Park will return to Comedy Central for its 25th season starting February 2nd.

The new season will consist of six episodes airing Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Following their broadcast premiere on Comedy Central, episodes will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App.

Season 25 will mark South Park’s first full season of episodes since 2019. Due to production challenges caused by the pandemic, Season 24 consisted of two extended specials which aired separately in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone struck a massive deal with ViacomCBS for six more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central, as well as 14 made-for-TV films exclusive to Paramount+. The first two films, South Park: Post Covid and South Part: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, premiered late last year.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Parker and Stone would be teaming up with Kendrick Lamar for a live-action comedy film about “a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.” Production is set to begin this spring.