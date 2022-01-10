Menu
Spiritualized Shares New Single “Crazy”: Stream

The latest preview of J Spaceman's upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful

Spiritualized Crazy new single stream Everything Was Beautiful
Spiritualized, photo by Sarah Piantadosi
January 10, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    J Spaceman has released “Crazy,” a relatable country soul ballad about bad timing. It’s the latest preview of Everything Was Beautiful, his upcoming album as Spiritualized.

    Country singer Nikki Lane contributes backing vocals to “Crazy,” in which Spaceman describes falling head over heels in love. “And I know you can’t love me now, not today,” he sings, with a tinge of regret. “All of my thoughts are of you/ But I hope in time that we might find a way.” Watch the self-directed music video, partially inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, below.

    In a statement about Everything Was Beautiful, Spaceman recalled thriving in the “beautiful solitude” of the pandemic, taking walks through an empty “Roman London” which were filled with birdsong. The strolls helped Spaceman make sense of the music in his head.

    He played 16 different instruments on the seven-track album, which was recorded in 11 different studios, as well as in his home. Spaceman also recruited more than 30 musicians and singers, including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells, and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

    “Crazy” follows “Always Together with You,” the lead single from Everything Was Beautiful, out February 25th via Fat Possum Records. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.

    In support of the album, Spaceman has mapped out a West Coast tour this spring. See the dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2
    03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
    03/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
    03/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
    03/09 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
    03/10 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
    03/11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    04/28 – Bath, UK @ The Forum
    04/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
    04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
    05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
    05/04 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage
    05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG2
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
    05/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
    05/10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

