Spiritualized Shares New Single “Crazy”: Stream

J Spaceman has released “Crazy,” a relatable country soul ballad about bad timing. It’s the latest preview of Everything Was Beautiful, his upcoming album as Spiritualized.

Country singer Nikki Lane contributes backing vocals to “Crazy,” in which Spaceman describes falling head over heels in love. “And I know you can’t love me now, not today,” he sings, with a tinge of regret. “All of my thoughts are of you/ But I hope in time that we might find a way.” Watch the self-directed music video, partially inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, below.

In a statement about Everything Was Beautiful, Spaceman recalled thriving in the “beautiful solitude” of the pandemic, taking walks through an empty “Roman London” which were filled with birdsong. The strolls helped Spaceman make sense of the music in his head.

Advertisement

Related Video

He played 16 different instruments on the seven-track album, which was recorded in 11 different studios, as well as in his home. Spaceman also recruited more than 30 musicians and singers, including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells, and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

“Crazy” follows “Always Together with You,” the lead single from Everything Was Beautiful, out February 25th via Fat Possum Records. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.

In support of the album, Spaceman has mapped out a West Coast tour this spring. See the dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2

03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

03/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche

03/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

03/09 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

03/10 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

03/11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

04/28 – Bath, UK @ The Forum

04/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

05/04 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG2

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

05/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

05/10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse