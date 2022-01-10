Spiritualized Shares New Single “Crazy”: Stream

J Spaceman has released “Crazy,” a relatable country soul ballad about bad timing. It’s the latest preview of Everything Was Beautiful, his upcoming album as Spiritualized.
Country singer Nikki Lane contributes backing vocals to “Crazy,” in which Spaceman describes falling head over heels in love. “And I know you can’t love me now, not today,” he sings, with a tinge of regret. “All of my thoughts are of you/ But I hope in time that we might find a way.” Watch the self-directed music video, partially inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, below.
In a statement about Everything Was Beautiful, Spaceman recalled thriving in the “beautiful solitude” of the pandemic, taking walks through an empty “Roman London” which were filled with birdsong. The strolls helped Spaceman make sense of the music in his head.
He played 16 different instruments on the seven-track album, which was recorded in 11 different studios, as well as in his home. Spaceman also recruited more than 30 musicians and singers, including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells, and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.
“Crazy” follows “Always Together with You,” the lead single from Everything Was Beautiful, out February 25th via Fat Possum Records. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.
In support of the album, Spaceman has mapped out a West Coast tour this spring. See the dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2
03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
03/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
03/09 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
03/10 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
03/11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
04/28 – Bath, UK @ The Forum
04/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
05/04 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG2
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
05/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
05/10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse