Spoon Announce 2022 US Tour

Spoon have mapped out a US tour in support of their new album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The 22-date outing kicks off in early April and runs through early June.

Over the course of the jaunt, Spoon will share the stage with both Margaret Glaspy and recent Artist of the Month honorees Geese. They’ll also make festival appearances at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and Napa Valley’s Bottle Rock.

Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 21st via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week, Spoon released “Wild” as the latest preview of Lucifer on the Soul. The full album is due out on February 11th through Matador Records.

Spoon also recently dropped a festive cover of The Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” to celebrate what would have been The Thin White Duke’s 75th birthday.

Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:

02/08 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

04/06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues #

04/08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #

04/09 – Richmond, VA – The National #

04/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

04/16 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom #

04/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

04/19 – Chicago, Il – The Riviera Theatre #

04/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #

04/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave #

04/25 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note #

04/28 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

04/29 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

05/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

05/28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades *

05/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

05/31 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up *

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

06/03 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre *

06/04 – Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

# = w/ Margaret Glaspy

* = w/ Geese