Spoon Cover David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away”: Stream

In honor of Bowie's 75th birthday

spoon cover david bowie i cant give everything away both
Spoon (photo by Oliver Halfin) and David Bowie (photo courtesy of press)
January 6, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    David Bowie would have turned 75 this weekend (January 8th), and Austin rockers Spoon are honoring the late legend with a cover of one of his final songs. Check out their rendition of “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” which originally appeared on Bowie’s final album ★ (Blackstar), below.

    Spoon recorded “I Can’t Give Everything Away” for Amazon Music’s [RE]DISCOVER series. David Bowie is Amazon Music’s January [RE]DISCOVER Artist of the Month, which means the platform will honor the artist throughout the month with curated playlists spanning his career and the careers of artists he inspired.

    Spoon singer Britt Daniel discussed his interest in the song in a statement. “’I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune Alex [Fischel] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” he said. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

    Where Bowie’s original buzzes with synthesizers and skittering percussion, Spoon’s alternative instrumentation softens the song, revealing the sense of resignation present in Bowie’s lyrics. It’s a pretty unique cover, and a touching ode to the legend ahead of his birthday.

    Spoon’s tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofaarrives next month via Matador. So far, they’ve shared the single “The Hardest Cut.” They also revealed a cover of The Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again).”

    As for Bowie, the late artist’s estate recently sold his entire catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for $250 million. The deal includes his lost 2001 album Toy, which received its first-ever commercial release back in November. A Bowie concert film is also in the works from director Brett Morgen.

