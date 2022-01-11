Spoon Go “Wild” on New Single: Stream

Spoon have a new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, coming next month, and as their latest single demonstrates, the veteran rockers are ready to go “Wild.”

The track opens with danceable drums, before layering on light guitars that chug away like a train in the distance. At the chorus, frontman Britt Daniel puts a bend into the words “world” and “wild,” as he sings, “And the world, still so wild, called to me/ I was lost, I’d been kept on my knees.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Ben Chappell and Brook Linder. It finds Daniel in black and white, wearing a cowboy hat and cutting a lonesome path down the road. In a statement, Linder said, “We were mid putting this video together and my friend Ben asked ‘Is Spoon the best band?’ Yes. Yep. Probably. There’s always something unexpected in the familiar with Spoon. They are mythic to me somehow, and ‘Wild’ needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the myth-making process in some odd way. We used the old ways — crude in-camera techniques — to hit this uncanny western film note. Britt is the quintessential western hero. Had a blast 10/10 would do again.”

Check out “Wild” below. Lucifer on the Sofa drops February 11th via Matador Records, and pre-orders are now ongoing. Previously, Spoon shared the lead single “The Hardest Cut.” Besides that, the band recently dropped a festive cover of The Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” as well as David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” to celebrate what would have been The Thin White Duke’s 75th birthday.