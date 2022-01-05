St. Vincent Performs "...At the Holiday Party" on Corden: Watch

St. Vincent swung by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to play the Daddy’s Home song “…At the Holiday Party” and chat with the late night host about her collaboration with Paul McCartney for his McCartney III covers album last year.

Decked out in a red pantsuit and maroon fur, St. Vincent was solely accompanied by a guitarist as she belted “…At the Holiday Party” while standing in front of a cocktail bar. Watch the performance below.

She also shared an anecdote about receiving a surprise phone call from McCartney after submitting her “Women and Wives” reworking. “I was just driving across town and I see this random +44 [area code] number,” she recalled. “He called me and was just the loveliest man on the planet. He was saying he liked the background vocals and I said, ‘I did those, Paul.’ He said, ‘I love that guitar solo.’ I said, ‘That was me, Paul.’ And I said, ‘I did it all, Paul’ in a voice I’ve never used before.”

Advertisement

Related Video

She continued, “I tried to give him a compliment, which is hard… It’s hard to say anything that he hasn’t heard before. But I said what I said, just as heartfelt and sincerely as I meant it. And then he just very graciously turned it around and said, ‘It’s great, this music thing we get to do.'” Check out the clip below.

St. Vincent released the Grammy-nominated Daddy’s Home, her sixth studio LP and one of the best albums of 2021, in May. She also teamed up with Carrie Brownstein for a mockumentary called The Nowhere Inn. In December, she shared an IDLES remix of the album cut “Pay Your Way in Pain.” This summer, she’ll serve as one of many openers for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their world tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.